Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.42% of Cenovus Energy worth $105,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,069,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,319,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,713,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 726,953 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE CVE opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.21%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

