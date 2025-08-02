Aviso Wealth Management Buys 12,441 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Aviso Wealth Management raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Aviso Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aviso Wealth Management owned about 1.25% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 190,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

TFLR opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $52.40.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.