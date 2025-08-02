Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Bank of Nova Scotia’s 6th Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 773,174 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 2.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.91% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,010,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $71.80 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.