Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

