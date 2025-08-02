Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys 383 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $60.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

