Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $52.29 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

