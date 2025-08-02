Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 139.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Equifax by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Equifax Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $239.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day moving average of $252.88. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

