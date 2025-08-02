Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 4.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

