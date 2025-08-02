Aviso Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviso Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.77.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

