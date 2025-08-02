Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,825,000 after buying an additional 1,257,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Airlines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,885,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,490,000 after buying an additional 392,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.