Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Pure Storage Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,666 shares of company stock worth $31,887,830. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

