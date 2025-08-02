Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,119.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $2,834,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,400. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the transaction, the president owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.7%

AXON opened at $742.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $279.02 and a 52 week high of $830.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $764.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.