Howard Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $7,176,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 332,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,387. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

