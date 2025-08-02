Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.