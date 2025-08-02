Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,990 Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Chain Bridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chain Bridge Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBNA opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chain Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 32,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $868,587.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,166.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

