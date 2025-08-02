Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,855 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up about 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.