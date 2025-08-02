Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 5.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $296.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.04 and a 200 day moving average of $291.87. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

