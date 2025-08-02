Mirabaud & Cie SA Increases Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Mirabaud & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 0.9% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $378.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

