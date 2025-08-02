Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.32% of Veris Residential worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,289,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 60,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE VRE opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.13%.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

