OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 8,175 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,856,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 539,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,209 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,747,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,847,000 after purchasing an additional 916,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amcor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,700,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amcor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,492,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.51.

Amcor Trading Down 0.6%

AMCR stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

