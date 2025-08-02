Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mirabaud & Cie SA

Mirabaud & Cie SA lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.6% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock worth $32,902,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of Visa stock opened at $338.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.34. The company has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.51 and a 1 year high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
