Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,218 Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

SO opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.