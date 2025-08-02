OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $189.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

