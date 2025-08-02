Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Stock Position Raised by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.07% of Full Truck Alliance worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,725,000 after buying an additional 23,468,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,207,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,028 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $164,557,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,693,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

