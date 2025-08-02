United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 1,400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,483,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,793,000 after purchasing an additional 323,371 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.68.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

