Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.7996 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 94.72%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

