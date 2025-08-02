Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 108,078 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,078 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.15% of MeiraGTx worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,737.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 62.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 241.05% and a negative net margin of 484.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 853,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,768.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $378,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,361,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,851,019.51. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

