Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $3.88 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AON by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AON by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AON by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,796,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,016,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.21.

AON Stock Down 0.7%

AON opened at $353.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.07 and a 200 day moving average of $370.74. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $322.95 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

