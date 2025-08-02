Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,162 shares during the period. Grab accounts for approximately 1.0% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Grab worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Stock Down 1.8%
GRAB stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.12 and a beta of 0.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
