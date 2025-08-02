Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) & Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Itm Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Itm Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $13.18 billion 2.43 $3.57 billion $0.82 20.56 Itm Power $20.76 million 23.59 -$34.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Itm Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Itm Power.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itm Power has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Woodside Energy Group and Itm Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 5 1 1 2.43 Itm Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Itm Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Itm Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

