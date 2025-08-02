Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,815 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $109.72 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.