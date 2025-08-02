Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $73,000 in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2%
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.