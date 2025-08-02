Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $73,000 in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2%

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.