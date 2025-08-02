Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 2.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,636.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.