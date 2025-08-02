Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 156,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

In related news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $218,083.92. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.09 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $71.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 1,023.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

