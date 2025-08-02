Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,953 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.25% of CPI Card Group worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PMTS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CPI Card Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $122.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. Research analysts forecast that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman H Sanford Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,468.66. The trade was a 302.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

