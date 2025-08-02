GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Holdings Raised by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of GCT stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $798.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.35.

GigaCloud Technology Profile

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $271.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.