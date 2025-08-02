Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 1.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day moving average is $183.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.