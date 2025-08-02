Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 2,290 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $262.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.60.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

