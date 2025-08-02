Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 65,552 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,552 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 29,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $774,834.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 352,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,018.88. This trade represents a 7.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,916. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,804. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. Ringcentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

