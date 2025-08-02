LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $42,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $85.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

