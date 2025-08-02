Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,585,000 after acquiring an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,895 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 254,777 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.40.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $335.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.82. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

