LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,529 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $37,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.9%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $391.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.64. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.08 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

