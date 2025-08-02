Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,270,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,826,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $114.74 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

