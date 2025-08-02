Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.60 Million Stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

