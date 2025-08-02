Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $172.05 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.