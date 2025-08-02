Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 45,300 America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.80. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). America Movil had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.2732 dividend. This is a boost from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

