Assetmark Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 260,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.