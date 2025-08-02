Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.95.

WIX stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.54 and a 12 month high of $247.11.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

