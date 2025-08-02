J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in J. M. Smucker stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.16 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,544,000 after acquiring an additional 130,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,222,000 after acquiring an additional 380,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,623,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SJM

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.