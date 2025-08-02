HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,198.77 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,193.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,193.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.53% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

